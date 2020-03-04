“Don’t ever call it a riot. it was a genocide””: Mamata Banerjee asks party workers to campaign Delhi violence as ‘genocide’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Delhi riots were a “genocide”.The TMC supremo said this while addressing a rally of party workers on Wednesday.

” No one knows how many actually died in Delhi riots. And to make people forget the real ‘corona’, they are using the TV channels to create a hype around coronavirus. So that people do not aks how so many people died and how would there would be justice”, said the TMC leader.

” They demand probes by CBI when a rat bites a person in Bengla. And here there is no judicial inquiry even after so many people were murdered. We demand a judicial probe to be led by a Supreme Court Judge”, demanded West Bengal CM.

” The situation in Delhi is pathetic.There are heaps of bodies. So many people have become homeless. Bodies are being recovered from drains. Seven hundred people are still missing”, said Mamata. ” It has been camouflaged as a riot but was genocide. Don’t ever call it a riot. Campaign everywhere saying it was a genocide” said Mamata.