‘Government is trying to cover up Delhi violence with the coronavirus panic’,accuses Chief Minister

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused that some media and union government are trying to cover up the Delhi violence with the coronavirus panic. The panic is being spread in the name of coronavirus just to cover up the Delhi violence.

” People are screaming corona, corona. Don’t panic. Some media channels are trying to cover up the Delhi violence with the coronavirus panic, said Mamata Banerjee.

” Had people died of coronavirus, we could have still understood that they died because of disease that does not have treatment as yet”, added Mamata. The TMC leader said that people should not panic over the disease and those killed in Delhi violence did not die due to coronavirus.