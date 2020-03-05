Coronavirus : Government bans kisses, handshakes amid virus fear

Italy was set Wednesday to ask people to stop greeting each other by kissing or shaking hands to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.Other measures being finalised by top ministers and reported by Italian media include what promises to be an unpopular plan to play all football matches without fans.

Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said the government would also decide “in the next hours” whether to follow through with a mooted proposal to close all schools and universities until mid-March.

Italy has borne the brunt in Europe of the new virus now spreading across the world faster than it is in the central Chinese region where is was first detected late last year.