Delhi Violence: IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder is a case of ‘targeted killing’, claims investigation team

More details regarding the brutal murder of Ankit Sharma, Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer during the Delhi violence were out. The investigation team claims that the murder was a ‘targeted killing’.This was reported by Times of India quoting sources from Delhi police.

” The fact that Sharma was abducted and taken away and not killed or harmed at the spot by the mob had raised suspicion at first. The theory has only been strengthened as the sequence of events has become clearer. Vengeance is clearly visible by the condition of the body. Nobody is killed like this usually by a mob. The sequence indicates that the killers may have been trying to send across a message”, an unnamed officer in the investigation team has been quoted as saying by TOI.

Was intelligence official Ankit Sharma's murder a 'targeted killing'? Probe throws strong indicators that it was. He tripped over a stone and fell, men came from other side of Pulia and took him away. pic.twitter.com/8dG04ggXTN — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) March 5, 2020

Ankit Sharma has returned from office at 5 pm on February 25 and stepped out with his friends. They sitting near a small bridge. Then stone pelting started by a mob. Ankit was hit by a stone and later some men has abducted him. Later his dead body was found from a drain on the next day.

It has been revealed in the post mortem report that there were around 54 deep stab wounds in the body of Ankit Sharma.