Govt announces 50% concession on bus fares for Women

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made an announcement on Tuesday that all the women in state will get 50 percent concession in the government-owned public transport buses. This move is seen close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kekriwal government’s decision which started free bus ride to all women in the national capital.

Announcing about his government’s latest move, he said in the state Assembly, as reported by Indian Express, “My government is totally committed to ending monopolistic practices and cartelisation in the transport sector, which the previous SAD-BJP regime had promoted to its own benefit.”