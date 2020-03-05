DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Corona Virus : Kerala gets praises from BBC over the state’s tackling technique

Mar 5, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ever since the deadly corona virus first hit the Indian state of Kerala, its efficiency in tackling the same was well appreciated everywhere. Now that the the virus is spreading not only in India but the countries of the world, Kerala’s tackling measures were praised in the English news network, BBC.

See the video here:

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close