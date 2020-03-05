Corona Virus : Kerala gets praises from BBC over the state’s tackling technique

Ever since the deadly corona virus first hit the Indian state of Kerala, its efficiency in tackling the same was well appreciated everywhere. Now that the the virus is spreading not only in India but the countries of the world, Kerala’s tackling measures were praised in the English news network, BBC.
See the video here:
BBC news discusses how Kerala tackled the Corona virus and continues to do so. Shows once again why an efficient primary healthcare system is important.
Hope other states also tackle the virus in a scientific manner.#Kerala #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/nnqCt4jsmR
