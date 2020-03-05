Sensex and Nifty end on flat notes

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally higher, after gaining nearly 500 points during today’s session. Nifty also followed a similar trend. Markets had opened in the green tracking global peers, which rose amid volatile trade due to persistent worries that the rapid spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the novel coronavirus, may cripple global economic growth.

Back home, shares of Yes Bank jumped nearly 27% after news agency Bloomberg reported that the government may ask State Bank of India (SBI) to lead a consortium to acquire stake in the private lender. Both Yes Bank and SBI clarified to the stock exchanges that they are unaware of any such development.

Today, Sensex ended 61.13 points, or 0.16%, higher at 38,470.61, while the Nifty 50 index rose 7.95 points, or 0.07%, to close at 11,258.95.