UAE Authority  issues circular regarding Friday prayers

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in UAE has issued a new circular regarding the Friday prayers in the country. The new circular was issued amid the spreading of coronavirus.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments has instructed all Imams of mosques in UAE that they should read only two verses of the Holy Quran. The Friday prayers should not exceed 10 minutes. The authority has called on all Imams in the country to explain this.

The authority urged all Imams if mosques to follow the necessary precautionary measures during the Friday prayers. The authority in the circular explained that such steps will help in reducing the possibility of the spreading of virus.