Coronavirus: Iran to send special flights to India for medical equipment,evacuate citizens 

Iran will send an empty flight to India on Friday to take back the Iranian nationals from India to Tehran. Iran will also send another flight on Saturday to carry back Indian equipment for stranded Indian nationals. Iran Embassy official said that from Friday onwards special flights would start between Iran and India for the stranded passengers. He added that Over 2000 Indians are currently stranded in Iran, and his government could send them back only after proper approval of Indian authority.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that arrangements were being made to facilitate the return of stranded Indians from Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak through normal civil aviation channels. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that as of now there are no Indians infected with the virus in Iran. The Indian embassy in Iran was putting out regular updates and the mission continues to be in touch with all the Indians in that country, including fishermen, he said.