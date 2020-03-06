Coronavirus : UAE confirms new COVID19 case in 17-year-old student

UAE’s ministry of health and prevention said on Thursday it detected a new coronavirus case in a 17-year-old Emirati student.This brings the total number of cases detected in the UAE to 29.

The ministry said the student did not complain of any symptoms and is now receiving the necessary medical care and his condition is stable, reported state news agency WAM.

UAE Education Ministry announced on Tuesday the early start of spring vacation for schools and of distance learning initiative to avoid the spreading of coronavirus, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The ministry also announced that schools and higher education institutions would close for four weeks, starting on Sunday, WAM reported.

A program for sanitizing educational institutions was also launched.