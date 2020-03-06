‘Moto G8’ launched by Motorola: Know specifications and price

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone Moto G8. It is rumoured that Moto G8 is possibly the last phone from the Moto G8 series. The company has already launched Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Power and Moto G8 Play. Moto G8 is currently available only in Brazil with the phone launching in other markets soon.

The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Pearl White’ and ‘Neon Blue’. It is priced at BLR 1,299 (RS.21,000). Motorola plans to launch the Moto G8 in more markets like Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America soon.

Moto G8 comes with a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone has a punch-hole 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. Moto G8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. It has also a water-repellent design.

Moto G8 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Moto G8 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Motorola promises up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Moto G8 comes with connectivity features like dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. It is also equipped with Moto Experiences and Moto Gametime. Moto G8 runs on near-stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.