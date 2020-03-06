Realme launches its first fitness band in India : Price and Features

Realme has launched it’s first fitness band with a real-time heart rate monitor, Cricket mode, and five personalised dial faces. Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 in India and it will be available for purchase on 9 March at 12.00 pm on the company’s website, Amazon.in, and at offline retail stores.

Realme Band features a 0.96-inch colour TFT LCD display that has a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. This water-resistant display supports five levels of brightness that can be customised via the Realme Link app. You can also swap between the provided watch faces via this app. The band lights up on the movement of the wrist due to its built-in gravity sensor. The display also features a virtual button that can be used to switch between functions.

The Realme Band comes with several features including a real-time heart rate monitor, sleep quality monitor, Idle Alert that reminds the user to walk or move after sitting for long stretches. It also comes with nine sports modes that include running, yoga, hiking, climbing and so on. You will also get a Cricket mode where detailed statistics of the ongoing match will br displayed on the band. You can store access three modes directly from the band.