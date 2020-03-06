Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Govt renames Aurangabad airport

Maharashtra government on Thursday renamed the Aurangabad airport after Sambhaji Maharaj the first born son and successor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The airport will be named as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.

As per reports, this decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.It has been a long drawn demand of many to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. Just a few days ago the BJP had made the demand resulting in an attack from the Shiv Sena which questioned as to why the party did not change the name while in power.