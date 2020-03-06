Urvashi Rautela turns up the heat by her latest bikini photo shoot :See pics

The vacation pictures of actress Urvashi Rautela is turning up the heat on the internet. The actress is having quality time in Maldives.

At the age of 15, Urvashi Rautela got her first major break at Wills lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teen model, she was the showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week and she walked the ramp at Amazon Fashion Week, Dubai FW, Bombay FW etc.

Urvashi made her Hindi film debut in 2013 with Singh Sahab the Great. She played the wife of Sunny Deol. Urvashi appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album Love Dose, which released in October 2014.

Urvashi has worked in the films Bhaag Johnny (2015), Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016), Kaabil (2017), Hate Story 4. (2018). However, Urvashi has not been able to deliver any hits yet.She launched her own app in 2017 which was named after her and gave fans her personal information.