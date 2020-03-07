Coronavirus: Emirates Airlines uses deep-cleaning technology to disinfect aircraft

The Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines is using a deep-cleansing technique to disinfect the planes. The air carrier is now using stronger, approved chemicals and materials. The airline claimed that all the planes have HEPA filters, which are proven to remove more than 99 per cent of viruses in the cabin environment.

The UAE’s health authorities are working 24/7 to make air travel safe for our travellers, cities, communities and employees. We remain vigilant. The UAE stands together as one pic.twitter.com/RGB6AsOEkR — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) March 7, 2020

This came as Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, thanked the UAE’s health authorities for their round the clock commitment and agility for keeping the cities, communities and travelers safe during the Covid-19 crisis.

At Dubai International airport, every traveler goes through unobtrusive thermal screening. For travelers and crew who are arriving from countries of concern and Covid-19 hotspots, the health authorities conduct medical checks that include enhanced temperature checks and nose swabs.