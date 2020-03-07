Emirates Airlines introduces waiver policy

The official airline of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced ‘waiver police’ for its passengers amid coronavirus outbreak. The waiver policy is for all booked tickets issued on or from March 7 until March 31, 2020, allowing customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without change and re issuance fees.

Emirates Skywards will also be providing more flexibility to its members who have been impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Skywards Platinum, Gold and Silver members can maintain their current status by fulfilling 80% of their tier travel requirements between March 31 and June 30, 2020.

Emirates introduces waiver policy for all booked tickets issued on or from today, 7 March until 31 March 2020, allowing customers to change travel dates, without additional change and reissuance fees.#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #EmiratesAirline https://t.co/k5voVwXg9C pic.twitter.com/9dOICzXaXn — Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 7, 2020

In addition, Skywards members booked to travel between March 1 and June 30, 2020 will be able to benefit from an additional 20% bonus Tier Miles.

Passengers who wish to change their travel arrangements after making bookings between March 7 and March 31 can visit their travel agent or contact the Emirates call center at +971 600 555555.