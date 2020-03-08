Women offers to do household cleaning services naked for Rs.8000

In this era, people cannot stop looking for innovative ways to earn money. And in this run, it seems like the typical jobs will soon be obsolete.

And now the talk of the town is a decision taken by a women who is a mother of three kids. She earns about £95(8,830)-an-hour in cleaning strangers’ homes. And her cleaning service is little expensive because she will be cleaning houses completely naked.

Claire O’Connor who is 35-years-old claims that it will just be cleaning and she will be doing it naked but apart from that there is nothing else happening. “There’ll be no touching, no taking photos and no ‘extras’. I’ll just go in, do my work and leave”, said Claire O’Connor.

Her company is called, Fantasy Clean. She could be completely naked while cleaning other people’s houses or could be wearing just her lingerie.

Claire has set her hourly rates at £95 (Rs.6807) for fully nude cleaning, £85 (Rs.6090) for topless, and for £75 (Rs.5374) she’ll wear either lingerie or if clients are interested, dressed as a French maid.