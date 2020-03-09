DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Coronavirus: GCC country suspends all educational institutions including schools and colleges

Mar 9, 2020, 05:41 am IST
Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of  all educational institutions  including schools and  universities over coronavirus fears. The shut down of educational institutions will  start from Monday until further notice. This was reported by the Saudi state media.

The country’s education minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has ordered that virtual schools should be set up as well as distance learning processes during the suspension.

The country recorded four more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 11 cases.

