Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia locks down eastern Qatif province

On Sunday, the Saudi Arabian government has announced a temporary lock down of its eastern province, Qatif. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Till now a total of 11 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Saudi Arabia. And all the 11 individuals who were tested positive of coronavirus were from Qatif. Saudi authorities have said that those infected have either been to Iran or interacted with people who visited the country.

The Saudi health ministry earlier said the newly diagnosed people, three of whom are women, interacted with another case reported previously who had returned from Iran but did not disclose his visit to the authorities.

The Saudi interior ministry said it had temporarily halted movement into and out of the oil-producing Qatif region while ensuring returning residents could reach their homes and that commercial supplies to the province continue.

Saudi Arabia has banned travel to Iran and said legal actions will be taken against any Saudi national travelling there.