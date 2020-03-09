Latest NewsIndia

‘MK Stalin is more dangerous virus than Coronavirus’, says Premalatha Vijayakanth

Mar 9, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

“MK Stalin (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President) is a more dangerous virus than Coronavirus.” Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) leader and wife of party chief Vijayakanth said at a public meeting in Madurai.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Premalatha Vijayakanth said that “with the support of the people, Vijayakanth will be next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu”.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close