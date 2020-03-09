‘MK Stalin is more dangerous virus than Coronavirus’, says Premalatha Vijayakanth

“MK Stalin (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President) is a more dangerous virus than Coronavirus.” Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) leader and wife of party chief Vijayakanth said at a public meeting in Madurai.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Premalatha Vijayakanth said that “with the support of the people, Vijayakanth will be next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu”.
Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) leader and wife of party chief Vijayakanth, at a public meeting in Madurai: MK Stalin (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President) is a more dangerous virus than #CoronaVirus. (08.03.2020) #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/8Yb5OfG9aM
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
Post Your Comments