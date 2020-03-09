‘MK Stalin is more dangerous virus than Coronavirus’, says Premalatha Vijayakanth

“MK Stalin (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President) is a more dangerous virus than Coronavirus.” Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) leader and wife of party chief Vijayakanth said at a public meeting in Madurai.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Premalatha Vijayakanth said that “with the support of the people, Vijayakanth will be next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu”.