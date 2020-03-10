Coronavirus: Emirates Airlines announces special flights

Dubai based air carrier company, Emirates Airlines has announced special flights to Saudi Arabia. This special flights were announced under a special dispensation from Saudi Arabian authorities. Emirates will operate special flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from March 12 to March 15.

Only Saudi Arabian nationals will be allowed to travel in these special flights. Other nationals holding permit for the G20 Summit will be allowed to travel to Riyadh from Dubai.

Non-Saudi nationals will allowed to travel in the return flights from these three airports in Saudi Arabia.

Flight schedules, timings:

Dubai to Jeddah: EK 803 departing 1610 hours, arriving 1830 hours

Jeddah to Dubai: EK 804 departing 2020 hours, arriving 0030 hours the next day

Dubai to Riyadh: EK 817 departing 1830 hours, arriving 1940 hours

Riyadh to Dubai: EK 818 departing 2125 hours, arriving 0035 hours the next day

Dubai to Dammam: EK 825 departing 1600 hours, arriving 1630 hours

Dammam to Dubai: EK 826 departing 1755 hours, arriving 2020 hours

Passengers can book tickets through travel agents and through www. emirates.com