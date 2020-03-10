Coronavirus : Kuwait temporarily stops issuing visas and entry permits

Kuwait has announced that they will temporarily stop issuing visas and entry permits in the wake of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
According to a government spokesman, the Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Interior to suspend all types of visas except for those used by diplomatic delegations.Additionally, the Cabinet has also called on sports federations to stop any activities and matches until further notice.
?????? ???? ???????: ???? ??????? ???? ????? ????? ???????? ??????? ?? ?????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????? ???? ???? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ??????? ??????????? ?? ??? ????? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ????? ????? #???? #??????
(? ?)
— ??????????????? KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 9, 2020
?????? ???? ???????: ???? ??????? ???? ????????? ???????? ???? ?????? ??????? ?????????? ?????? ??? ????? ??? #???? #??????
(? ?)
— ??????????????? KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 9, 2020
