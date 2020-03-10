India rises in the list of arms exporters

India has rised in the top of the list of arms exporters. Also the the arms importing was slipped down in the country.

India has rise to the position of the world’s 23rd biggest arms exporter in the world. And the imports of arms were decreased by 32% since 2015.

The nation’s which import the most of Indian arms exports include Myanmar which accounts for a share of a whopping 46%, Sri Lanka which has a share of 25%, and Mauritius which has a share of 14%.

Earlier India was the biggest arms importer in the world. The position is now held by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as India has lowered its arms imports and taken to the second position.

Meanwhile, Russia accounts for as much as 56% of the nation’s total imports. Israel and France follow Russia with a share of 14% and 12% respectively.