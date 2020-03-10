Realme 6 first sale on March 11: Know offers, price and features

The offshoot of the Chinese brand Oppo, Realme will launch its latest smartphone Realme 6 on sale from March 11. The first sale of the latest smartphone will be through realme.com and flipkart.com. The sale will begin at 12.noon. Customers can also purchase the phone in offline.

The phone comes in two colours -Comet White and Comet Blue. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and has 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of RAM. The phone has a 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone also has 6.5-inch full HD+ diplay with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is equipped with four rear cameras. And they are 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2 MP depth sensor and 32 MP macro lens. It has a 16 MP front camera for selfie.

Realme 6 comes in three variants – 4GB and 64GB, 6GB and 128GB, and 8GB and 128GB. And these three variants are priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 15,999 respectively. Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards for purchasing the phone on Flipkart will get Rs.75 discount.