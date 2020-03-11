Actress Shama Sikander latest Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

Actress Shama Sikander has stunned everyone with her style. Her Instagram account is all about her travel diaries. The actress often keeps us treating us with her sizzling pictures. This time once again Shama Sikandar took to her Instagram to share a pic of her from a photo shoot. Shama said, “She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself and the world loved her for it” Coming on pic, Shama Sikandar is seen wearing a swimming suit like costume.

The hottie is s*xy and she knows it! Shama Sikander has once again grabbed the eyeballs of her fans with her hotness in this recent photoshoot pic.

Shama Sikander came in limelight after playing the lead role in the TV serial Yeh Meri Life Hai, and she is one who never fails to give enough reasons for the temperatures to soar higher. The actress Shama is popular for her web series Maaya.