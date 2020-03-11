Coronavirus : Clean your phone twice a day ; Here’s why

UAE’s Ministry of Education has urged everyone, especially students, to keep their mobile phones clean, ensuring that the devices don’t become a way of spreading harmful viruses or bacteria.The ministry recommends cleaning of phones at least twice a day, especially if they are used in bathrooms and public toilets.

The advisory is a precautionary step that will hep reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus, and help protect public health.The ministry reiterated that it has suspended schools in the country, and approved e-learning for students, in an effort to protect them from the coronavirus.

Covid-19, which has infected almost 100,000 people globally, has the ability to lurk on the flat surface for almost a week unless it is disinfected, researchers have claimed.

“You could be washing your hands, but if you start touching your smartphone screen and then touch your face that is a potential route of infection,” said William Keevil, a professor of environmental healthcare at the University of Southampton.

Surfaces like glass, which smartphone screens are typically made of, are relatively inert and an ideal environment for viruses to thrive, according to Prof Keevil.