“Movie stars eat lipstick more than food”,says actress Sri Reddy

Sri Reddy who is popular for using Facebook and making comments on celebrities, wrote, “Movie stars eat lipstick more than food, if u eat more sticks u get more movies.”

It is known news when the film Dorasani was released, Sri Reddy had also made comments on Anand Deverakonda and Shivathmika Rajasekhar’ lip lock. Sri Reddy also questioned Jeevitha, how did she allow her daughter Shivathmika to lock lips with Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam fame.