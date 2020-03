The Royal Court announced in Riyadh on March 10, that Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has passed away.

Funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted at Imam Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 11, the statement of the Royal Court said, appealing to Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy upon him and abode him in His vastly-wide Paradise.