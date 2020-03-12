Now, bird flu affects Malappuram

When the world is already gripped in the dreadful virus of COVID 19, bird flu was detected in two of the poultry farms in Vengeri and west Kodiyathoor in Calicut district. The disease has been confirmed in Malappuram.

Collector Jaffer Malik said the disease has been confirmed at Palathingal in Parappangadi in the district and culling activities in one-km radius of the affected area would begin from Saturday, he told reporters. Also, an urgent meeting of the officials including Animal Husbandary, Health and civic bodies were held.

Suspecting the outbreak in the farm after a few hens were found dead, the Animal Husbandry officials had on Sunday last collected viscera samples from the farm and sent them for investigation at the National Institute for High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal, and the test turned positive.

Meanwhile, the culling and disinfecting of one-km radius of the two farms where the outbreak of bird flu was detected in Kozhikode last Saturday entered its second phase

All the birds and pets within one-km of the epicentre that were hidden or transported to safer places would also be culled by the special task force.