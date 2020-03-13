Coronavirus: Google India employee tests positive for COVID-19

Google India employee from Bengaluru has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, taking the total number of cases in the country to nearly 75.

“We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19” the company said in a statement. “They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms,” Google added.

The company asked colleagues he came in touch with to quarantine themselves. “The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health,” the tech giant said.

Google asked all the employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home.