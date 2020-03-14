Coronavirus : Actress Kareena Kapoor shares an important message to fans

Many B-Town celebrities are taking an initiative to spread awareness on Covid-19. Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others have done their bit and now Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an important message about the same for people.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared a story spreading awareness about Coronavirus. She also wrote about how panicking and sharing unverified news is resulting in more havoc. Bebo urged people to stay safe and imbibe news from the right source. She asked netizens to filter what they share so as to avoid creating panic around. “There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it’s scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right source”, Kareena wrote.

“Don’t panic and more importantly don’t cause more panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay Safe, Love you all”, she further added.