Coronavirus : Hindu Mahasabha to hold ‘Gaumutra Party’ Today

The total numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 82, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Friday.Govt has taken several preventive measures to contain the outbreak like screening passengers at airports and shutting down schools. Even as most of the country is responding to the novel COVID-19 with rationality and medical measures, a Hindu organisation, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha seems convinced they can defeat coronavirus with cow piss and poop.

The organisation had earlier said that coronavirus is the angry avatar of a Hindu god who has unleashed its wrath to punish non-vegetarians. Now they have another amazing idea. Their miraculous solution to this public health crisis is to rely as they always do on the magical healing properties of the holy cow.

Hindu Mahasabha is supposed to kick off its gaumutra party in Delhi on Saturday. The posters of the party, being organised by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Jan Jagran Manch and Youth Sanatan Sewa Sangh, are going viral on social media. According to the poster, the party will start 12 noon onwards at New Delhi’s Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Bhawan. The aim of the party is to ‘neutralise the effect of coronavirus’.

Chakrapani Maharaj, who heads one of the factions of the Hindu Mahasabha, said that consumption of cow urine, cow dung and other cow products will help eliminate the novel coronavirus.

‘Just like people organise tea parties, we have decided to organise a gaumutra party. At the party, we will be informing people about what coronavirus is and how the consumption of cow-related products can save people from the fatal disease,’ he had said earlier.

We Hindus 1st stand against these idiots before slapping others who crack cow-piss jokes on us. We must unite against these gobars, sadly Hindus, who are defaming Hinduism. Gaumutra Party? For curing Corona virus, Seriously? Time to smash such people. @deshmata @JasBJP @sayHazra pic.twitter.com/BJf6Mr2GXZ — Abhijit Basak (@abhbasak) March 13, 2020

Reports said at today’s event, there will be counters where people who attend the party will be served gaumutra for consumption. Other cow products like cow-dung cakes and incense sticks made of cow dung will be on display. In future, such parties will be held in other states as well.