Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia announces important decision

The Saudi Arabian government has announced an important decision on Saturday. The oil rich country has suspended all international flights to the country for the next two weeks.

The suspension for international flights will start from March 15. The Saudi government took this decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The period will be considered as an exceptional official holiday for citizens and residents who are unable to return due to the suspension of flights or if they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom reported the official news agency of the country quoting a top official.

Till now around 86 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Saudi Arabia.