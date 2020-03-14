Coronavirus : Total COVID-19 cases in India rise to 82

The total numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 82, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Friday.

Out of the confirmed cases, 65 of them Indian nationals while 17 are foreign nationals, according to the official website of the ministry.

The highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded from Kerala (19). Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi recorded 14, 14, 10, and seven cases, respectively.

So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The development comes after a 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died due to co-morbidity — diabetes and hypertension — at a Delhi hospital on Friday.