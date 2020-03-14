India’s Forex reserve shoots up to all-time high

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India has showed that the foreign exchange reserve of the country has surged to all-time high. The Forex reserve of the country has rised by India’s swelled by $. 5.69 billion to $. 487.23 billion in the week ended 6th March 2020.

The foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves rose by $. 5.311 billion to $. 451.135 billion . In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $. 5.419 billion to $. 481.540 billion .

Gold reserves also increased by $. 320 million to $. 31 billion . India’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund went up by $. 15 million to $. 1.447 billion, while the country’s reserve position also increased by $. 50 million to $. 3.656 billion .