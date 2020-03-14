Nubia launches Red Magic 5G smartphones : Price and Features

Nubia Red Magic 5G just dropped in China with several improvements and a first in smartphone screen technology.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint reader. Nubia claims its display is TUV Rheinland low blue light certified, which means it can effectively filter harmful blue rays, while it also supports DC dimming. The Nubia Red Magic 5G is the first smartphone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Nubia has also added a couple of features to improve the gaming experience. The Red Magic 5G is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The dedicated microphone and linear motor inside are both ideal for gaming. The Red Magic 5G also boasts wireless screen protection support, so users can make use of wireless casting technology to project games on a larger display.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Performance is further improved with the Red Magic’s multi-dimensional cooling system. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent and ventilation volume by 30 percent.