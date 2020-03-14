These pictures of tennis Maria Sharapova will blow your senses: See pics

Former World Number 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from Tennis on Wednesday. The Russian beauty has been not in the grounds for health reasons.

Sharapova became an overnight star when she was crowned Wimbledon?champion at the age of 17 in 2004. She remains the second youngest to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon behind Martina Hingis in the Open era.

She became world number one in 2005 and won the US Open the next year. The Russian went on to win the US Open crown in 2006 and Australian Open title in 2008.

Her twin triumphs at the clay courts of Roland Garros at the French Open in 2012 and 2014 were are considered to be her biggest achievements as they came at a time when her bitter rival Serena Williams was the at the peak of her domination of women’s tennis.