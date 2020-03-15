Former Porn actress Mia Khalifa makes an important announcement: See pics

Former porn actress and top model Mia Khalifa has announced her marriage date. Mia made the announcement via social media. She will tie knot with her longtime boyfriend Robert Sandberg on June 12.

On March 12, 2019, Mia posted on Instagram that Robert had proposed to her, that she was still, and that her answer was yes. Robert is the Swedish chef.

This would mark Khalifa’s 2nd marriage. She was reportedly married to her high college sweetheart in 2011, after which they got separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

Mia Khalifa has quit the pron industry and now she is working as a model and sports anchor. She has been followed by 19.1 million on Instagram.