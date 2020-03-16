Coronavirus: Airlines slash flights

Airline companies in US has announced reductions in flight services. The decision to slash flights were announced by the airlines in US after President Donald Trump’s administration banned foreign travelers from Europe.

United Airlines said it would announce a cut in capacity of around 50 percent for April and May. American Airlines said it would reduce all international capacity by 75 percent. This suspension will continue till May 6.

Another airline Delta said it would significantly reduce its US to Europe flights from today. Southwest Airlines also said it would make service reductions based on demand.

US airlines had already suspended flights between the US and Italy, hard-hit by the virus, and earlier between the US and China where the new coronavirus emerged in December.