Revered Sri Chitra Hospital in Kerala struggles after Doctors being quarantined

Mar 16, 2020, 07:00 pm IST
The much-revered medical facility in Kerala Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology(SCTIMST)is facing a lock-down as several doctors including senior doctors entered isolation after being exposed to the new strain of Coronavirus.

Many health care staff whose numbers are not disclosed are also been quarantined posing a threat to the functioning of the facility. The hospital administration is expected to release a circular regarding the matter soon.

SCTIMST is an autonomous medical school and an Institute of National Importance in India established in 1976 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

