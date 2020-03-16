Samsung launches Galaxy A11 with triple cameras in India : Price and Features

Galaxy A11 appears to be an entry-level device from the Samsung Galaxy A-series. On the outside, it features a 6.4-inch 720×1560 LCD touchscreen with a punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A11 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back panel also features a total of three cameras. This triple-camera setup sees the phone includes a 13-megapixel main camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the device is housed in the above mentioned punch-hole. This lens is an 8-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 1.8GHz octa-core processor paired to either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. For the battery, the phone relies on a 4000mAh pack that features 15W fast charging.

The dimensions of the phone are 161.4 x76.3 x 8mm and the device weighs 177g. The entry-level phone also unsurprisingly features a plastic back.