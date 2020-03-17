Newspaper prints 10 pages of obituaries as coronavirus death rises

A newspaper prints 10 pages of f obituaries as coronavirus death rises in an Italian town. The video of this has shocked the social media.

An Italian daily newspaper called L’Eco di Bergamo’ has released an issue with a 10 page obituaries. This was printed on March 13.

A video shared on Twitter compares two newspapers, one from February 9 and the other from March 13. The first one has around two pages of obituaries and the second one has an alarming 10.

Italy is the worst hit country after China by Coronavirus. Till now around 2000 deaths were reported in the European country. On Sunday only around 360 deaths were reported.