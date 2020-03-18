Actress Hina Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Hina Khan is an Indian television and film actress. She is well known for playing Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017.

Hina Khan is welcoming summer in her own style and her latest pictures are giving us some major fashion goals. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a slew of pictures in a yellow sleeveless body-hugging dress and it is the perfect summer goals you need to brush away your boring self-quarantine at home.