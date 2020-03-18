Actress Katrina Kaif shares some amazing workout exercises amid COVID19 lockdown : Watch Video

Taking to her Instagram account, Actress Katrina Kaif posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.
“#WorkoutatHome Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can
1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps
2 Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps
3 Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps
4 Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)
5 Plank to ‘T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps
6 Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets,” Katrina wrote.
