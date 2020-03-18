Coronavirus : Copa America postponed due to Covid-19

CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday that the Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament, which was due to take place in Argentina and Colombia from June 12 to July 12 this summer, has become the latest football event to be pushed back for health reasons.

“This is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation and responds to the fundamental need to avoid the exponential evolution of the virus,” said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

Dominguez said the rescheduled tournament would be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

“It wasn’t easy to take this decision, but we must safeguard at all times the health of our players and all those who form part of the big South American football family. Have no doubts that the oldest international tournament in the world will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

Football in South America has been affected by the coronavirus with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) suspending all national competitions until further notice.