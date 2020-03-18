French Open Tennis tournament postponed

The French Open, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Slam event was to have taken place from 24th May to 7th June.

“The current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with the dates as originally planned,” tournament officials said in a statement.

This is the second high-profile sports event which was postponed on Tuesday after the UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America football tournaments. The Euro 2020 Copa America are likely to be played next year between June 11 and July 11 in 2021.

The tournament will take place from 20th September to 4th October. The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open.