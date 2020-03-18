Samsung launched ‘Galaxy M21’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Most popular smartphone brand, Samsung has launched its latest Samsung Galaxy M 21 in India on Wednesday.

Galaxy M21 comes with a large battery capacity at 6,000 mAh with a 15 W Type-C fast charging support. The phone also equips a triple-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ Infinity U display with 91% screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone runs on in-house Exynos 9611 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M21 features three cameras on the back- a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel camera in the front.

Other key features of the phone include rear-fingerprint sensor and Always on Display.

The phone comes in two colour options- Midnight Blue and Raven Black . Galaxy M21 comes in two RAM, storage combinations – 4GB, 64GB and 6GB and 128GB. Both variants support expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

The price of the phone starts at Rs 12,999. Samsung Galaxy M21 will go on sale on March 23 on Amazon India.