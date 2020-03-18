Sanjay Kapoor shares his daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s glamour pictures : See pics

The latest photos of Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor has gone viral on social media. Sanjay Kapoor has shared the photos on his daughter on his social media handle, Instagram.

Like her father, Shanaya wants to become an actor. Currently, she is learning the ropes of the film business by working as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma on ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. The film stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of the former Indian Air Force pilot.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Shanaya said that it would be a dream come true for her to be launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar. Shanaya said that though her parents suggested she go to film school, she decided that hands-on experience on the sets would teach her more than formal education in acting and film making. She said that being an assistant director was the ‘best experience’ of her life.