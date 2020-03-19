Bangladeshi court delivered its verdict on Islamic militants for killing Hindu priest

A court in Bangladesh has imposed death penalty for four radical Islamists belonging to Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) fro killing a Hindu priest. The court has ordered death penalty for the murderers of Jagneshwar Roy, a Hindu priest in 2016 in Panchgarh, Rangpur division of Bangladesh.

Roy was the Head Priest at the Santo Gaurio Temple in the northern district’s Debiganj Upazila. His throat was slit and was hacked to death with sharp weapons while conducting religious rites in the temple on February 21, 2016. A devotee, Gopal Chandra Roy, was also shot and wounded during the attack. Two others were also injured. The convicts had fired shots and used IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) while fleeing the crime scene.

The convicted Jahangir Hossain alias ‘Rajib Gandhi’, Rajibul Islam Molla, Alamgir Hossain and Ramzan Ali. Rajibul is still on the run. Three other accused, namely, Harej Ali, Khalilur Rahman and Md Rana had been acquitted as the charges against them could not be proved. Jahangir Hossain was also involved in the 2016 terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka that claimed 29 lives.

Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh was blamed for the murders of minorities, secular writers, publishers and foreigners between 2013 and 2016. Among them was a savage attack at a Dhaka cafe in 2016 that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners.