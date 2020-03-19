Brazilians cry ‘Bolsonaro Out!’ in pot banging protest , Whole ministry covid infected

Brazilians outraged with the Bolsanaro government’s sloth measures to counter the rising Coronavirus threat, staged a housing protest on Wednesday night with residents banging kitchen pots with-in their homes. The cluttering utensils together with rhythmic protest cries of ‘Bolsanaro Out!” could be the first protest of its kind in the backdrop of the Covid-19 threat. Social media accounts aired the protest chants on Wednesday night.

Bolsanaro had initially labeled the pandemic as a ‘fantasy’ until he himself got infested with the disease. His prime cabinet ministers including The National security adviser, the mines and energy minister and the head of the Senate all tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Bolsanaro now claims he tested twice negative for the virus but all 14 who were with him in his entourage to Florida were tested positive yesterday on Wednesday.